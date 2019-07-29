New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Philadelphia Phillies: Jason Vargas trade better than it looks
by: Manny Gómez — Fansided: Call To The Pen 6m
With the MLB trade deadline fast approaching, several deals are being made. Strangest of all is the New York Mets sending Jason Vargas to the Philadelphia ...
Tweets
-
RT @SBNationRadio: Coming up next on the @Progressive Guest Line, @BaseballPro Managing Editor @cdgoldstein joins @AlexGold on #TheGoldStandard to discuss Marcus Stroman's move to the #Mets and all the action (or inaction) leading up to the #MLBTradeDeadline. LISTEN LIVE: https://t.co/ad395gQN4y https://t.co/BqD1tm02Q5Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @GreggHenglein: Tuesday's @NewsdaySports cover: MR. FIX-IT? Brodie working to repair mess he helped create @DPLennon #mets #metstwitter Vargas dealt to Phillies @MStrooo6 excited to return home @markpherrmann Inside Cashman finds pitching price high @eboland11 #Yankees @APSE_sportmedia https://t.co/TeYKkpGeuEBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @NewsdaySports: If Brodie Van Wagenen's going down, he’s going down swinging, and importing a local hero such as Marcus Stroman as his new hype man is a smart tactic, writes @DPLennon https://t.co/TFCbkjLEgD https://t.co/glpcyr9yW2Beat Writer / Columnist
-
“Simeon Woods-Richardson is a great prospect, I can’t believe they traded him.” - negative Mets fans **Checks notes** Simeon Woods-Richardson’s statistics in SINGLE A 3-8 record, 4.25 ERA in 20 starts Let’s relax, people are acting like they traded prime Doc GoodenSuper Fan
-
#Phillies fans, don't worry; the Jason Vargas trade is much better than it looks (via @MannyGo3) #RingTheBell https://t.co/NPlvtXxLlqBlog / Website
-
RT @Hello_Davey: @samtheman3048 We've become so jaded to the point that we think every Mets players that leaves is going to star elsewhere.Super Fan
- More Mets Tweets