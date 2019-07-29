For those who are still (still!!!!) defending the Mets on Vargas, recall that the Mets gave up MORE to get Kelly Johnson, AJ Ramos, and Wilmer Font than they just got back for Vargas. Vargas is 85th in MLB in WAR among SP. He can help somebody.

Good Fundies Brian Y'all, I understand the reasoning of those of you who say "it's just Jason Vargas, who cares." I really do. This move alone does not doom the Mets to failure. But half a dozen per year do, especially when there is no coherent plan.