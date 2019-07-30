New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Grading the New York Mets’ complicated trade for Marcus Stroman
by: Kyle Newman — Elite Sports NY 40s
The New York Mets pulled off a blockbuster trade to land Marcus Stroman, but was it the right move for the team now or in the future?
Tweets
-
Significant updates to pitching market, including notes on #Dodgers, #Rays, #Brewers, #Astros, #Yankees, #Cardinals, #Phillies targets ... and, on the other side of talks, #Pirates, #Mets, #DBacks, #Tigers, #WhiteSox https://t.co/add8TqxhdABlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @iamTannenbaum: The 4 people who always like my garbage tweetsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
#BlueJays say they explored extension scenarios with Marcus Stroman before dealing him away: https://t.co/tdtep8WFESBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NYPost_Mets: Vargas had told friends in recent weeks he was hoping for a trade. Now he will remain in the division to compete against the Mets.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ThereItIsJake: @Metstradamus METS SOCIAL MEDIA: You're not getting a video. JASON VARGAS: You know how I deal with the media, right? MSM: Here's a video, Mr Vargas. JV: I think it's pretty obvious that all the info wasn't out there. MSM: We did the best we could. Please don't knock us the **** out, bro.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Mets: RT to enter to win a @mikepiazza31 bobblehead and jersey retirement card! #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets