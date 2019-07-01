New York Mets

nj.com
45301260_thumbnail

MLB trade rumors: WFAN’s Mike Francesa says why Yankees-Mets Noah Syndergaard deal won’t happen - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 4m

The New York Yankees need starting pitching and the New York Mets might trade right-hander Noah Syndergaard.

Tweets