New York Mets

New York Post
45303472_thumbnail

Marcus Stroman will be fueled by Mets hate: ‘Chip on his shoulder’

by: Jared Schwartz New York Post 2m

It all comes full circle. The Mets acquiring Marcus Stroman surprised many — at six games out of the wild card as of Monday night, the Mets were expected to be sellers at the deadline, not buyers.

Tweets