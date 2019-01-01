New York Mets

Metsblog
45014331_thumbnail

Sources: Astros targeting trade for Mets' Zack Wheeler as they push hard for starting pitching resolution

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 4m

Late into Monday night, teams pursuing starting pitching said that the Houston Astros were making a strong push to acquire a starting pitcher and pursuing Zack Wheeler. One rival executive predicted that Wheeler will be traded Tuesday, with the...

Tweets