Series Preview: Mets Begin Six-Game Road Trip With White Sox

by: Marshall Field Mets Merized Online 4m

Amidst all the trade rumors, reaction to the Marcus Stroman and Jason Vargas trades, and hoopla surrounding the July 31 trade deadline, there is still the matter of baseball to be played on the fi

