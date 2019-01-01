New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Report: Mets more likely to trade Zack Wheeler than Noah Syndergaard
by: Steve DelVecchio — Larry Brown Sports 1m
The New York Mets made a big splash when they acquired Marcus Stroman in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday, and the initial thought was that the deal would preclude a Noah Syndergaard trade. That is looking less likely by the day, however.
Tweets
-
This 24 oz ribeye had no chance thepalmrestaurantchicago thank you @PalmStkMan for your guys hospitality. Love this place. https://t.co/rGwd5NQOwBPlayer
-
Mets Minor League Players of the Week, Week Sixteen: INF/OF Arismendy Alcantara and RHP Tommy Wilson! https://t.co/CE3nDgaQNyBlogger / Podcaster
-
Two days, two trades involving Mets starting pitching @fangraphs: Marcus Stroman https://t.co/JzVmFxFxbo Jason Vargas https://t.co/YAXkrNoZEvTV / Radio Personality
-
Because they’ll probably say no to that.Why not ask Padres for Tatis Jr? Offer Noah and Rosario package. @michaelgbaron @GMBVWBlogger / Podcaster
-
Keep adding on.@michaelgbaron Package Dom with Wheeler to get Tucker!!!!Blogger / Podcaster
-
I think Myles Straw is a good fit for this Mets roster. He isnt an everyday player, so that would need to be understood. But he helps their defense. Again, he is a controllable, non-$9m version of Juan Lagares in this scenario, which is fine.@michaelgbaron I'd prefer myles straw anywayBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets