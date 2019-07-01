Closer Market Rumors: Diaz, Vazquez

The Mets "won" the trade by trading away 12 years of control of Kay and SWR in exchange for 1.3 years of control of Stroman. Probably a good trade if you are in contention in 2019 and 2020, which the Mets are not. Context matters.

Rich MacLeod Well respected prospect evaluators: This was a creative trade where the Mets didn’t give up a ton. BaseballTwitter: lol what r the mets doing