New York Mets

Mets Merized

Ervin Santana Scratched From Triple-A Start

by: Jacob Resnick Mets Merized Online 4m

Ervin Santana, Tuesday's scheduled starter for the Syracuse Mets, was scratched from the game and did not pitch. At this time, it isn't known if the move was related to an injury to Santana or per

Tweets