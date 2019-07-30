New York Mets
Arms race ahead of MLB trade window shutting Wednesday
by: @usatoday — USA Today 4m
Arms race ahead of MLB trade window shutting Wednesday; if Madison Bumgarner, Noah Syndergaard, Trevor Bauer, Mike Minor or Robbie Ray is going to get dealt to contenders desperate for arms, it will happen this week or not at all
The trade rumors are growing around the outfielder
Wheeler or Thor? #LGM
Hopping on now with my @CMBWFAN pals to talk Yankees and Mets trade deadline
The Mets were fully expected to trade Jason Vargas. We dig into the logic of that, and what the Mets accomplished by sending Vargy to the land of cheesesteaks.
Syndergaard is still listed as the starter on the Mets' just-released game notes, for whatever that's worth.
Stroman suggested he'd go Friday. He hasn't pitched in a game since last Wednesday, not sure how the trade has affected his between-starts routine.@TimBritton How can Stroman not pitch Thursday?
