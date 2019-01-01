New York Mets

Latest on trade market for Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Padres made 'strong offer,' but still no common ground

The July 31 trade deadline is close, and there is increasing chatter that Noah Syndergaard could be on the move. Here is the latest...

    SNY @SNYtv 12s
    "Yeah, I've been thinking about that...that's the kind of rotation that can get you on some pretty big runs" If the Mets stay put and keep their pitchers, Mickey Callaway is excited for what the staff could accomplish:
    David Lennon @DPLennon 2m
    Tim Healey @timbhealey 3m
    Ervin Santana was scratched from his start with Triple-A Syracuse today in case the big league team needs a starter this week, Mickey Callaway confirmed. He’s a contingency plan. Santana isn’t in Chicago, Callaway said.
    Rich MacLeod @richmacleod 4m
    RT @richmacleod: The Mets and Phillies made a trade involving Jason Vargas because why the hell not, right? For @baseballpro: https://t.co/29FbSUqUwq ($)
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 4m
    Rotoworld Baseball @Rotoworld_BB 5m
    Stroman in line to make Mets debut Saturday https://t.co/FrHwq2HgL2
