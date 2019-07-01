New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Still Want Major Leaguers in Return for Noah Syndergaard
by: Jack Ramsey — Mets Merized Online 11m
According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the Padres have submitted an offer to the Mets for Noah Syndergaard, but it is unknown how far apart the two sides are on the price. The offer rep
Tweets
-
"Yeah, I've been thinking about that...that's the kind of rotation that can get you on some pretty big runs" If the Mets stay put and keep their pitchers, Mickey Callaway is excited for what the staff could accomplish:TV / Radio Network
-
RT @timbhealey: Ervin Santana was scratched from his start with Triple-A Syracuse today in case the big league team needs a starter this week, Mickey Callaway confirmed. He’s a contingency plan. Santana isn’t in Chicago, Callaway said.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Ervin Santana was scratched from his start with Triple-A Syracuse today in case the big league team needs a starter this week, Mickey Callaway confirmed. He’s a contingency plan. Santana isn’t in Chicago, Callaway said.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @richmacleod: The Mets and Phillies made a trade involving Jason Vargas because why the hell not, right? For @baseballpro: https://t.co/29FbSUqUwq ($)Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Mickey Callaway confirmed that the Mets scratched Ervin Santana from his start in Syracuse today as a contingency plan, in case the team needs him to fill in for a traded pitcher this week.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Stroman in line to make Mets debut Saturday https://t.co/FrHwq2HgL2Blog / Website
- More Mets Tweets