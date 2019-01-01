New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
When Mets fans can expect to see Marcus Stroman's team debut
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 6m
As the Mets prepare for a six-game road trip, starting Tuesday night against the White Sox, manager Mickey Callaway addressed the team's move to jump in and acquire Marcus Stroman on Sunday.
Tweets
-
It's time for first pitch here at @NYSEG_Stadium ... Rumble Ponies opening up a four-game series with @erie_seawolves ... Listen live on @NewsRadio1290 and @tunein with @JacobWilkins and @ianrsacks on the callMinors
-
It’s a weather-delayed 6:50 first pitch on a night when SWR was supposed to make his FSL debut. Instead, RHP Joe Cavallaro is tasked with stopping the @GoPBCardinals. #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
So sad https://t.co/Fi00f1cYOQBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Steven Matz says he's pretty jazzed to be in the same rotation as fellow Long Island native Marcus Stroman. The first home run Matz ever allowed was to Stroman, when he was eight years old. https://t.co/ArvLKXjq8yBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Good move by the #Mets? Yes, @BNightengale tells @ALawRadio. https://t.co/sxZu7jrsf1TV / Radio Network
-
RT @ClickHole: 5 Beautiful Hot Dog Fantasies You Can Lose Yourself In To Escape The Misery Of Your Everyday Life https://t.co/cjLGp7ZOiH https://t.co/SduPi3elNHTV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets