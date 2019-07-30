New York Mets

Metstradamus
45319095_thumbnail

Ervin Santana was scratched from his AAA start today

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 3m

There are a lot of balls in the air for the New York Mets right now, and they may still be trading another starting pitcher. Jason Vargas is out and Marcus Stroman is in, but Zack Wheeler and Noah …

Tweets