New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets vs. White Sox | Newsday
by: July 30, 2019 9:26 PM — Newsday 4m
The Mets face the Chicago White Sox in a three-game series beginning Tuesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. ...
Tweets
-
Per source, the asking prices for closers Edwin Diaz, Felipe Vazquez, Raisel Iglesias and Kirby Yates remain very high. Shane Greene's price is "far more reasonable," the source said. Sam Dyson/Tony Watson might be on the reasonable side, too, should the Giants decide to sell.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Wild pitch and now the tying run is in scoring positionBlogger / Podcaster
-
Wild pitch. He usually doesn't do that. Runner to second with one out.TV / Radio Network
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
Diaz with a 100mph K. 1 out! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
1 DOWN! 📙Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets