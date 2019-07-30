New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Steven Matz recalls competing against new Mets teammate Marcus Stroman while growing up on Long Island | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated July 30, 2019 10:28 PM — Newsday 5m
CHICAGO — Here is another piece of Marcus Stroman’s Long Island lore, via a haunting childhood memory from Steven Matz: The first home run Matz ever gave up was to Stroman, when they were 8. Apparentl
Tweets
-
Per source, the asking prices for closers Edwin Diaz, Felipe Vazquez, Raisel Iglesias and Kirby Yates remain very high. Shane Greene's price is "far more reasonable," the source said. Sam Dyson/Tony Watson might be on the reasonable side, too, should the Giants decide to sell.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Wild pitch and now the tying run is in scoring positionBlogger / Podcaster
-
Wild pitch. He usually doesn't do that. Runner to second with one out.TV / Radio Network
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
Diaz with a 100mph K. 1 out! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
1 DOWN! 📙Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets