New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Trevor Bauer Traded For Yasiel Puig Just As All Hell Breaks Loose
by: Chris Thompson — Deadspin 6m
Literally as I was hitting publish on a blog about Trevor Bauer being fined for a meltdown, and how it might’ve been his final act as a member of the Cleveland Indians, Bauer was traded by the Cleveland Indians. I did that! Sadly, Bauer was not...
Tweets
-
Per source, the asking prices for closers Edwin Diaz, Felipe Vazquez, Raisel Iglesias and Kirby Yates remain very high. Shane Greene's price is "far more reasonable," the source said. Sam Dyson/Tony Watson might be on the reasonable side, too, should the Giants decide to sell.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Wild pitch and now the tying run is in scoring positionBlogger / Podcaster
-
Wild pitch. He usually doesn't do that. Runner to second with one out.TV / Radio Network
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
Diaz with a 100mph K. 1 out! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
1 DOWN! 📙Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets