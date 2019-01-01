New York Mets
Once an 'easy target' for bullying, Pete Alonso is using his platform to help others
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 2m
Alonso’s passion to join the fight against bullying is why he has joined forces with No Bully and Dosomething.org to help their campaign against cyberbullying, which affects 59 percent of teens, according to data released by the Pew Research Center.
