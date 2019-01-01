New York Mets

ESPN NY Mets Blog
45322546_thumbnail

Syndergaard dominates ChiSox as deadline nears

by: Bradford Doolittle, ESPN Staff Writer ESPN New York: Mets Blog 5m

Noah Syndergaard dominated the White Sox over 7 1/3 innings Tuesday in his last start with the Mets before Wednesday's trade deadline. He allowed just five hits while striking out 11.

Tweets