Mets Takeaways from Tuesday's 5-2 win over White Sox, including 11th inning homers from Jeff McNeil and Michael Conforto

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog

The Mets let a masterful start from Noah Syndergaard go to waste, but they fought back to win 5-2 in 11 innings.

