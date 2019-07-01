New York Mets

Mets Daddy

Noah Syndergaard Shows Why He Should Not Be Traded In Crazy Win

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 4m

If the Mets thought they could improve the team by trading Noah Syndergaard, he went out today and showed the Mets why the idea is monumentally stupid. Syndergaard was Syndergaard pumping his fastb…

Tweets