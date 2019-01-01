New York Mets

Final Score: Mets 5, White Sox 2—Don’t Trade Him

Noah Syndergaard was brilliant. Edwin Diaz was not, but the Mets won in extras on back-to-back homers from Jeff McNeil and Michael Conforto.

