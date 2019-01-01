New York Mets

Metsblog
45321911_thumbnail

Mets' Noah Syndergaard believes he's staying put, says trade rumors are 'getting kind of old'

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 17m

If that's the last time Mets fans see Noah Syndergaard take the mound in a Mets uniform, he certainly gave them something to remember him by.

Tweets