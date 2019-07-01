New York Mets

Mets Merized
45323367_thumbnail

Game Recap: Late Homers Fuel Mets In 11-Inning Win Over White Sox, 5-2

by: Logan Barer Mets Merized Online 16m

The Mets blew a multitude of opportunities, going 1-13 with runners in scoring position, and Edwin Diaz blew another save. However, Noah Syndergaard dominated with trade rumors swirling around him

