Trevor Bauer and Yasiel Puig Are Dealt in 3-Team Trade
by: Tyler Kepner — NY Times 12s
Bauer was sent to the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Indians got Puig and four others, including three from the San Diego Padres.
Certainly, #Mets closer Edwin Diaz didn't do his bosses any favors by blowing his 5th save on Tuesday as his struggles continue with less than 15 hours before the trade deadlineBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @MLByahoosports: In the aftermath of the Trevor Bauer trade, Noah Syndergaard doesn't think he's going anywhere. The latest ➡️ https://t.co/PwzRunR5px https://t.co/ZMR1m8KbCXBeat Writer / Columnist
Noah Syndergaard thinks the Mets won’t trade him, and he hopes his teammates don’t go anywhere either. “I hope everyone is still in this clubhouse tomorrow. ... Selling would be giving up. But I think we have plenty of opportunity to make a run at this.” https://t.co/iprCb1XIonBeat Writer / Columnist
New Post: Noah Syndergaard Trade Talks With Padres “Dormant” https://t.co/Tu0WzvY88o #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Ryan Connelly starting to make his mark https://t.co/PUk0gIB7OYBlogger / Podcaster
METS AFTER 106 GAMES 2019: 51-55 ***30th-best NYM w/1980, 1992, 2004, 2014*** Best: 1986 (72-34, 8 GA 1985, 1988, 2006) Worst: 1962 (27-79, 4 GB 1963, 1964) 1969: 59-47; 2015: 56-50 1966: 48-58; 1976: 52-54; 1996: 50-56; 2006: 64-42; 2016: 55-51Blogger / Podcaster
