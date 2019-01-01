New York Mets

Gut Reaction: Mets 5, White Sox 2 (11 INN) 7/30/19

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 2m

Jeff McNeil and Michael Conforto hit back-to-back homers in the 11th inning to lift the Mets to their fifth-straight win, a 5-2 decision over the White Sox in the opener of their three-game series.…

