New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB trade rumors: Noah Syndergaard doesn't expect Mets to deal him
by: Tom Gatto — Sporting News 1m
"Thor" expressed confidence that he will be with the club after the MLB trade deadline Wednesday.
Tweets
-
Mets have to try to deal this pitcher https://t.co/U56zVifH5cBlogger / Podcaster
-
Just 11 hours remain before the #MLB Trade deadline and as GMs went to bed late last night, they had difficulty gauging whether there would be a flurry of activity today or a relative quiet day. They expect starters Zack Wheeler, Robbie Ray and Mike Minor to all be moved.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
It was time for "drastic measures https://t.co/TensHiloQRBlogger / Podcaster
-
Marcus Stroman's debut for #Mets coming into focus https://t.co/tP21ilqzMBBlogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
High school rivals now teammates https://t.co/tmCJO1GwAjBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets