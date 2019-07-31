New York Mets
Noah Syndergaard believes he'll remain a Met
by: Justin Toscano, MLB writer — North Jersey 9m
After a stellar showing in Chicago, Noah Syndergaard talks about rumors. He doesn't believe he'll be on the move Wednesday, trade deadline day.
Tweets
#Mets are now 11-5 since the All-Star Game. They open play today with a record of 51-55, 5 games out of the second wild card. The trade deadline is at 4 PM today. They will face DC, Chicago, Philly and AZ again this season. They do have a path...Blogger / Podcaster
Trade Deadline day! This should be a pretty fun day. I don’t think winning 5 in a row against bad t and should stop you from extracting value on Zack Wheeler today. It’ll be interesting to follow. #MetsMinors
RT @BigDavesRants: The @Mets just keep winning.Super Fan
RT @SheridanFinAid: If the #Mets could get Benintendi for Diaz, I make that trade before the Red Sox sober up. I mean, if I were Boston I'd hang up on Brodie at just the suggestion, so let's do this ASAP Throw in Wheeler/Frazier if you have to. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
RT @MattEhalt: Mets playoff odds are up to 15.5 percent, which is eighth-best in the NL, and fourth-best NL East.Blogger / Podcaster
Mets Police Morning Laziness: I mean I guess Syndergaard could still be traded to the Yankees, right? https://t.co/xTUO0sBbdzBlogger / Podcaster
