New York Mets

nj.com
45326427_thumbnail

MLB trade rumors: Luke Voit on ’almost killing’ Yankees’ target Robbie Ray with 108-mph liner off head (VIDEO) - nj.com

by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1m

New York Yankees first baseman Luke Voit was playing for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2017 when he hit a line drive off the back of the head of Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Robbie Ray.

Tweets