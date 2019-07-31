New York Mets

The Mets Police
Mets Police Morning Laziness: I mean I guess Syndergaard could still be traded to the Yankees, right?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

Did you like my clickbait headline?  I’m trying to get hired at Formerly MetsBlog. SLACKISH REACTION: How about those Mets, now just five back in the Fake Pennant Race and only 4 wins away from not having lost more games than they’ve won! Good...

