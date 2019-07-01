New York Mets
Morning Briefing: Deadline Day is Here!
by: Samantha Brown — Mets Merized Online 55s
Good morning and Happy Trade Deadline Day Mets fans!There is a lot of speculation out there about what the Mets will do before the deadline and if they see themselves as contenders this year o
RT @richmacleod: I’m not a beat reporter or an insider, but I continue to hear that it’s unlikely that Noah Syndergaard is traded in the next 18 hours or so. If that’s truly the case, the Mets are making the right call.Blogger / Podcaster
You guys that are mad at Diaz forget that we got future HOFer Robinson Cano in the deal. Do you think he will go in as a Met?Blogger / Podcaster
RT @mwurst: There are lots of things swirling around my head this morning. Some professional, many political. Even a few personal. Feels like the right time for a Four P’s brain dump. Which may not include my biggest question of the day: Are the @Mets good again?Blogger / Podcaster
It’s trade deadline day! Catch up on all the Mets news and rumors right here! https://t.co/QSFiE8Ltg5Blogger / Podcaster
The #Mets are 4-33 when scoring 3 runs or fewer this season. Look no further than last night as the root cause of that. They have shown a consistent inability to preserve leads or hold games tied, specifically in those low scoring games. Another reliever would certainly help.Blogger / Podcaster
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: Rumble Ponies Irish Night Cap https://t.co/bUtmM038FmBlogger / Podcaster
