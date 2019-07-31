New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets: Who is this Austin Bossart guy from the Jason Vargas trade?
by: Allen Settle — Fansided: Rising Apple 2m
This week, the New York Mets traded Jason Vargas to the Philadelphia Phillies for minor league catcher Austin Bossart. Let's get to know the man heading to...
Tweets
-
RT @richmacleod: I’m not a beat reporter or an insider, but I continue to hear that it’s unlikely that Noah Syndergaard is traded in the next 18 hours or so. If that’s truly the case, the Mets are making the right call.Blogger / Podcaster
-
You guys that are mad at Diaz forget that we got future HOFer Robinson Cano in the deal. Do you think he will go in as a Met?Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @mwurst: There are lots of things swirling around my head this morning. Some professional, many political. Even a few personal. Feels like the right time for a Four P’s brain dump. Which may not include my biggest question of the day: Are the @Mets good again?Blogger / Podcaster
-
It’s trade deadline day! Catch up on all the Mets news and rumors right here! https://t.co/QSFiE8Ltg5Blogger / Podcaster
-
The #Mets are 4-33 when scoring 3 runs or fewer this season. Look no further than last night as the root cause of that. They have shown a consistent inability to preserve leads or hold games tied, specifically in those low scoring games. Another reliever would certainly help.Blogger / Podcaster
-
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: Rumble Ponies Irish Night Cap https://t.co/bUtmM038FmBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets