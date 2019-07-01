New York Mets
Rumor Roundup: Astros Become Favorites For Zack Wheeler
by: Jack Ramsey — Mets Merized Online 18m
Astros Favorites For WheelerAccording to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Astros are currently favorites to acquire the services of Mets' starter Zack Wheeler. Wheeler, 29, is on the last se
RT @richmacleod: I’m not a beat reporter or an insider, but I continue to hear that it’s unlikely that Noah Syndergaard is traded in the next 18 hours or so. If that’s truly the case, the Mets are making the right call.Blogger / Podcaster
You guys that are mad at Diaz forget that we got future HOFer Robinson Cano in the deal. Do you think he will go in as a Met?Blogger / Podcaster
RT @mwurst: There are lots of things swirling around my head this morning. Some professional, many political. Even a few personal. Feels like the right time for a Four P’s brain dump. Which may not include my biggest question of the day: Are the @Mets good again?Blogger / Podcaster
It’s trade deadline day! Catch up on all the Mets news and rumors right here! https://t.co/QSFiE8Ltg5Blogger / Podcaster
The #Mets are 4-33 when scoring 3 runs or fewer this season. Look no further than last night as the root cause of that. They have shown a consistent inability to preserve leads or hold games tied, specifically in those low scoring games. Another reliever would certainly help.Blogger / Podcaster
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: Rumble Ponies Irish Night Cap https://t.co/bUtmM038FmBlogger / Podcaster
