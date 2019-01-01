New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Noah Syndergaard trade rumors: Mets ace says, ‘I think I’m staying put’
by: Chelsea Howard — Sporting News 13m
Syndergaard said he's been in contact with the Mets' front office, and doesn't think his status with New York will change anytime soon.
Tweets
-
If they are going to hold Wheeler then they should trade for a reliever.Questions surrounding Mets too. All indications last night pointed to a Wheeler trade, but is there a chance they react to recent winning and hold? That hasn’t been the way they’ve been thinking but there’s still time for a change of heart.Minors
-
Questions surrounding Mets too. All indications last night pointed to a Wheeler trade, but is there a chance they react to recent winning and hold? That hasn’t been the way they’ve been thinking but there’s still time for a change of heart.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Noah Syndergaard recorded 22 swings & misses last night, the most he's had in a start all season. #Mets #LGM @MetsMerizedBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Mets: 🚨 Ticket Giveaway 🚨 Enter now for your shot at two tickets to an upcoming home game, courtesy of @Draftkings. Here’s what you have to do: 🔶 Follow @DraftKings 🔷 RT this post Rules: https://t.co/mB6f7fxUWO https://t.co/eW7vw14ZVyBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Mets Minors Recap: St. Lucie Offense Explodes For Nine Runs https://t.co/9XOJH81SSU #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
This was not the trade deadline statement the Mets were hoping for from Edwin Diaz https://t.co/us3CRaBKrTBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets