New York Mets

nj.com
45328607_thumbnail

MLB trade rumors: Why Yankees-Giants Madison Bumgarner deal remains a possibility - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 7m

The New York Yankees want to add a starting pitcher before Wednesday's 4 p.m. trade deadline and the San Francisco Giants are shopping Madison Bumgarner.

Tweets