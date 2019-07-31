New York Mets

MLB trade deadline: Mets' Noah Syndergaard responds to rumors, says he's confident he's 'staying put' - CBSSports.com

by: Matt Snyder @MattSnyderCBS Jul 31, 2019 at 8:56 am ET • 2 min read CBS Sports 3m

Thor struck out 11 against the White Sox on Tuesday and reminded us all of just how good he can be

