New York Mets

Mets Merized
45215535_thumbnail

Mets Minors Recap: Syracuse Uses Bullpen Game After Ervin Santana Scratch

by: Matt Mancuso Mets Merized Online 6m

Scranton (62-46) 6, Syracuse (53-55) 3 BoxRHP Brooks Pounders (0-1, 9.28 ERA): 2.2 IP, 2 H, R, K, 4 BBRHP Paul Sewald (3-3, 3.69 ERA): 2.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, KRHP Matt Blackham (0-0, 0.00 E

Tweets