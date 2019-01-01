New York Mets
'He's just a natural': Jeff McNeil sparks Mets with throwback approach
Jeff McNeil is unconventional. His path to the majors, his style of play, and even the kind of bat he uses are all a little different.
Its official..,,@Noahsyndergaard is NOT going anywhere. Good luck to the rest of the NL facing deGrom, Syndegaard and Stroman in a 3 game set! Let's Go Mets! @Mets ⚾️💪
RT @MStrooo6: Crazy excited to join this @Mets starting rotation. They're already extremely dangerous. Can't wait to add to that!
The Mets-Phillies trade involving Jason Vargas got me thinking about the frequency of such midsummer deals within the division. They're not terribly common in the two Wild Card era, but one did yield a postseason hero...A Quick Look at Midsummer Intradivisional Trades: NL Edition https://t.co/HX81cKAnVU
The Mets have reportedly pulled Noah Syndergaard from the trade market. https://t.co/KJlMRRlPo4
Good for Mets, bad for news :(Told Noah Syndergaard was pulled off the trade market last night. He is staying with the #Mets
