The Meaning of Noah
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 6m
Noah, as noted, was brilliant. That, of course, is the Met way. The Mets have deprived their best pitchers of wins for as long as theyve had best pitchers. Every pitch worked.
Its official..,,@Noahsyndergaard is NOT going anywhere. Good luck to the rest of the NL facing deGrom, Syndegaard and Stroman in a 3 game set! Let’s Go Mets! @Mets ⚾️💪@77WABCradio #SidizensTV / Radio Personality
RT @MStrooo6: Crazy excited to join this @Mets starting rotation. They’re already extremely dangerous. Can’t wait to add to that!TV / Radio Network
The Mets-Phillies trade involving Jason Vargas got me thinking about the frequency of such midsummer deals within the division. They're not terribly common in the two Wild Card era, but one did yield a postseason hero...A Quick Look at Midsummer Intradivisional Trades: NL Edition https://t.co/HX81cKAnVUTV / Radio Personality
The Mets have reportedly pulled Noah Syndergaard from the trade market. https://t.co/KJlMRRlPo4Newspaper / Magazine
Good for Mets, bad for news :(Told Noah Syndergaard was pulled off the trade market last night. He is staying with the #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
