Noah Syndergaard is Tired of Trade Rumors, Good Thing They’re Over!
by: Michelle Ioannou — Mets Merized Online 9m
Another trade deadline is approaching and with that came further rumors of Noah Syndergaard getting dealt.I, for one, never thought that Syndergaard should be traded, especially in the midst o
RT @Jacob_Resnick: #Mets catching prospect Ali Sanchez has been promoted to Triple-A Syracuse, a source says. He had been hitting .278 through 71 games in Double-A. Always been a strong defender, bat has looked like it's coming around at times.
New Post: Nine Teams in Zack Wheeler Market, Astros Focusing on Him https://t.co/XO6Wrw1OdU #Mets #LGM
Teams around the league are unsure whether the Mets will keep or trade Zack Wheeler, @martinonyc reports https://t.co/tGl6crVwlM
RT @nypostsports: Noah Syndergaard is staying Zack Wheeler maybe not https://t.co/kWy8UBoCmT
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Noah Syndergaard had reason for his confidence last night: the Mets have indeed decided he's not going anywhere, according to a source. Syndergaard will be a Met past 4 p.m. today.
