New York Mets

Mets Merized

MLB News: Rays Acquire Jesus Aguilar From Brewers For Jacob Faria

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 16s

Jeff Passan of ESPN reports that the Tampa Bay Rays have acquired first baseman Jesus Aguilar from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for right-hander Jacob Faria. Joel Sherman of the New York Post

Tweets