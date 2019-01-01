New York Mets

Mets no longer shopping Syndergaard (sources)

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 3m

Noah Syndergaard had reason for his confidence late Tuesday evening, when he said he believed he was staying put: He’s no longer on the trade market, according to multiple sources. Syndergaard will remain with the Mets through at least the end of...

