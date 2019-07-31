New York Mets

New York Post
45336907_thumbnail

Pete Alonso’s trade deadline spent pumping up Mets fans

by: Dani Mohr New York Post 9m

Confused by the Mets’ trade deadline approach? Pete Alonso is here to pump you up. The slugging first baseman tweeted out a message to Mets fans as the team tries to put together a wild-card

Tweets