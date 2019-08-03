New York Mets

Call To The Pen
45411018_thumbnail

San Diego Padres unwilling to part with Luis Urias for Noah Syndergaard

by: Ben Fadden Fansided: Call To The Pen 16m

I was told on Friday afternoon that Luis Urias was a player the New York Mets "brought up" in trade talks about Noah Syndergaard, but the San Die...

Tweets