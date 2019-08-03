New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
San Diego Padres unwilling to part with Luis Urias for Noah Syndergaard
by: Ben Fadden — Fansided: Call To The Pen 16m
I was told on Friday afternoon that Luis Urias was a player the New York Mets "brought up" in trade talks about Noah Syndergaard, but the San Die...
Tweets
-
One of our best games of the summer strikes back 💫 We're giving away a Hyperspace Jersey to the first 2,000 fans and ending the night with an out of this world Fireworks show! Visit https://t.co/bJkPXRfNMv for more info and tickets ⚡⚡#starwars #nerdsuniteMinors
-
You gotta have heart. All you really need is Donnie Hart... https://t.co/H0hkgvgiHpTV / Radio Network
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Mets Game 110 of 162, @ PIT Saturday, Aug. 3, 7:05 p.m. RHP Chris Archer (3-8, 5.58) A day off for Jeff McNeil, and a roster move: Jacob Rhame up, Tyler Bashlor down. Rosario SS Conforto RF Alonso 1B Canó 2B Ramos C J.D. Davis LF Frazier 3B Lagares CF Stroman RHP (6-11, 2.96)Blogger / Podcaster
-
I think the #Mets should take a gamble on Cody Allen (Released July 31) instead of recycling the same cast of relievers from Syracuse. Brach is another option, who was just DFA’d today.The Mets optioned Tyler Bashlor. Jacob Rhame is back.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Tonight’s #Mets lineup Rosario SS Conforto RF Alonso 1B Canó 2B Ramos C J.D. Davis LF Frazier 3B Lagares CF Stroman RHP #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets still three games in back of the Indianapolis .500s. Need to win tonight to get back in the Fake Pennant Race.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets