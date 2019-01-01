New York Mets

Protective Netting Saves Gio Urshela And A Fan From Collision After Terrific Catch

by: Luis Paez-Pumar

Just a couple of days after Mets right fielder Jeff McNeil turned into Spider-Man thanks to the new extended netting in Chicago, Gio Urshela, the other New York team’s third basemen, used the netting at Yankee Stadium to snag a foul ball without...

