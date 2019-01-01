New York Mets
Wilson Ramos has career night with six RBI in Mets come-from-behind win over Pirates
by: FOX Sports
New York Mets' catcher Wilson Ramos had an RBI single, two-run home run and RBI double against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Ramos tallied six RBI in the Mets' 7-5 win over the Buccos.
