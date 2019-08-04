New York Mets

New York Post
45442510_thumbnail

Jeff McNeil may add new nickname as homers keep coming

by: Kevin Kernan New York Post 7m

PITTSBURGH — Pete Alonso was running around with a Jeff McHits T-shirt on the other day. When asked about McNeil’s prowess against the Pirates after Sunday’s 13-2 wipeout by the Mets at PNC

Tweets