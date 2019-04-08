New York Mets

Mets 360
42606286_thumbnail

Mets 13, Pirates 2 (8/4/19)

by: Other Mets 360 2m

The Mets scored early and often and Noah Syndergaard again gave the team seven innings, as the Mets won the rubber game of their series against the Pirates, 13-2, Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh. Th…

Tweets