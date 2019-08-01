New York Mets

nj.com
43764310_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Nationals’ Anthony Rendon (potential Yankees, Phillies target) ready to hit free agency? - nj.com

by: Joe Giglio | jgiglio@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 52s

Washington Nationals star Anthony Rendon seems resigned to hitting free agency. The New York Yankees or Philadelphia Phillies could pounce this winter.

Tweets